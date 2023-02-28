13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023

LAS VEGS — Southwest winds at 15-25 mph this morning through midday. Wake-up temperatures in the low 40s will be limited to the mid 50s today in spite of a mix of sun and partial clouds. Valley wind gusts reach 35 mph this afternoon and 40 mph this evening. Gusts hit 50 mph tonight and continue at 45 mph Wednesday morning as rain chances spread across Las Vegas. The Wednesday morning commute is likely wet (as well as windy) with 0.15" of rain expected. A round of heavy snow will get going in the mountains Tuesday evening and night and continue Wednesday, with up to 24" in Lee Canyon and Mt. Charleston along with 65 mph gusts. Lincoln County expects 12" of snow above 3,000 feet, so travel along Highway 93 will be treacherous on Wednesday. Snow showers will be possible in the Las Vegas valley Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the moisture will be spotty. Any minor snow accumulation would likely be limited to the west and south sides of the valley in neighborhoods above 2,500 feet. It's dry Thursday and beyond, but lingering gusts to 35 mph Thursday morning will diminish to 15 mph in the afternoon as sunshine sends highs to the mid 50s after starting in the mid 30s. Friday looks sunny and calm with mid 30s early and mid 50s later. Partly cloudy weather arrives this weekend with 20 mph southeast gusts Saturday (62°) and 30 mph southwest gusts Sunday (65°). Low 60s should continue Monday as southwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph.