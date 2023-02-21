13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, February 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Morning temperatures range from the upper 30s to low 50s with a clear sky and calm winds under 10 mph. Highs will approach 70° for the first time this year, but a High Wind Warning starts at 1 p.m. for dangerously strong southwest gusts of 50 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts increase to 70 mph this evening, and spotty power outages are expected as gusts hit 80 mph in Summerlin West, 75 mph in Lone Mountain and Rhodes Ranch, and 65 mph in Mountain's Edge and the Southern Highlands. Mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon and tonight could yield scattered rain and snow showers between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. as low temperatures drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. Northwest gusts to 40 mph are expected tomorrow morning as we start off near 40° and mostly cloudy weather continues. Highs will only hit the low 50s tomorrow afternoon, and there's a 20% chance for afternoon rain and snow showers. Gusts Wednesday will start near 40 mph in the morning and decline to 25 mph in the afternoon. Thursday starts in the mid 30s and finishes in the low 50s as southwest gusts appraoch 40 mph. There's also a 50% chance of showers as the day wears on, as well as on Friday. Southeast gusts on Friday could hit 30 mph, and morning temperatures in the mid 30s won't warm beyond the low 50s as clouds hang tough and showers remain possible. Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet on Friday and Saturday. Saturday may end up as a washout as rain chances hit 80% and east winds blow at 15-20 mph to limit highs to the low 50s. Sunday sees a drying trend, but it remains cold with mid 30s early and low 50s later as southwest breezes blow at 10-20 mph.