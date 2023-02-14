13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 40s at sunrise with southwest gusts to 25 mph favoring the south side of the Las Vegas valley. Valentine's Day weather will go downhill quickly! Strong northwest wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph develop by late morning, midday, and early afternoon behind a cold front. That's also when rain showers are expected. This afternoon may see snow showers in some high elevation neighborhoods, although the moisture will exit after 3:00 p.m. Temperatures will climb to the low 50s by mid morning, but behind the cold front we'll be in the 40s this afternoon with wind chills in the 30s! Northwest winds at 20-40 mph are expected late today and tonight, and with lows in the low 30s there will be wind chills in the teens! Tomorrow looks sunny and windy and cold; north gusts of 30-40 mph are expected, so afternoon highs will be confined to the low 50s. We'll drop to the low 30s Wednesday night as 10-20 mph winds linger and make it feel like the 20s. Thursday and Friday are still a bit breezy (northeast 10-15 mph) with sunrise temperatures in the low 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s with partly cloudy weather Thursday and mostly cloudy weather Friday. The weekend delivers mid 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday, with northeast breezes at 10-15 mph still in the forecast. Mid 60s will return Monday as south winds hit 10-20 mph.