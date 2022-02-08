13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Expect a chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly sunny sky. A big Tuesday warm-up to the low 70s arrives with northeast breezes at 10-20 mph. Breezy weather continues Wednesday and Thursday as highs remain in the low 70s. Stronger 40 mph gusts are expected the next several days down the Colorado River Valley. Winds slacken in Las Vegas Friday and it remains fairly calm through the weekend as highs in the low 70s continue into Monday. A drop to the 60s starts Tuesday as a trough of low pressure crosses the West. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s for the next week.