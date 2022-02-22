13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Expect wake-up southwest gusts of 30 mph with temperatures in the 40s feeling like the 30s at times. Mostly sunny weather early gives way to some afternoon clouds and the chance (20%) of passing rain showers as highs struggle to reach the mid 50s. Although no accumulation is expected in Las Vegas, snow could mix with areas of rain this evening, tonight, and on Wednesday. Nighttime lows in Las Vegas will dip to the upper 30s as southwest and west gusts linger at 25 mph. Northwest gusts to 30 mph on Wednesday will keep highs in the low 50s and with cold air aloft, any passing showers could be a mix of rain and snow. Clouds clear Wednesday night, winds will finally relax, and lows will drop to the low 30s near The Strip and upper 20s in colder valley neighborhoods. Thursday looks calm, mostly sunny, and cold, with highs in the low 50s. We'll continue to wake up to the 30s each morning through the weekend, and daytime highs will remain in the mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Upper 60s and low 70s return Monday and Tuesday, with low and mid 70s through the middle of the week.

Snow totals around the region with this system may approach:

3" in Mt. Charleston & Lee Canyon

13" in Flagstaff, AZ

6" near Cajon Pass, CA

6" in Big Bear Lake, CA

4" in Caliente, NV

7" in Cedar City, UT

3" in Kingman, AZ