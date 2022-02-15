13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS —A Wind Advisory is in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for gusts to 45 mph, so be ready for crosswinds and road debris while driving, and the chance for downed tree limbs and spotty power outages. Wake-up temperatures are mild, because it was windy last night, in the 50s to near 60°, and readings will hover in the low and mid 60s today. Partly cloudy conditions early will give way to mostly cloudy weather with passing showers this afternoon through tonight, and a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. The chance of rain (amounts would be light, under 0.10") in any one spot is 40%. Northwest winds tonight will gust to 25 mph behind a cold front as temperatures drop to the mid 40s. Chilly winds up to 30 mph are expected Wednesday, with increasing sun and highs in the low 60s. North gusts at 25 mph on Thursday will keep wake-up temperatures in the low 40s and daytime highs in the low 60s as sunshine continues. Less wind on Friday and Saturday, with highs climbing from the mid to the upper 60s alongside sunshine. Clouds increase Sunday as southwest gusts hit 25 mph and temperatures return to the upper 60s. A small 20% rain chance accompanies the clouds on Monday as north gusts hit 25 mph and drop highs to the upper 50s.