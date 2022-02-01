13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS —North winds develop today (February 1st) at 10-20 mph as cloudy conditions continue. Las Vegas should turn partly cloudy by the late afternoon. Temperatures in the 40s at daybreak only reach the low 50s at lunchtime and upper 50s for highs. Lows tonight drop to the upper 30s as north breezes strengthen to 15-25 mph. Expect a stronger push of north winds on Wednesday (gusts 35-40 mph in the valley, 50-60 mph along Lake Mead and the Colorado River) as temperatures start in the upper 30s and only finish in the upper 40s. No rain is expected this week across the Desert Southwest. We remain breezy (20-25 mph gusts) with highs in the low 50s Thursday and mid 50s Friday, and wake-up temperatures in the low 30s (with wind chills in the 20s). Weekend highs rebound to the low 60s with light breezes Saturday giving way to 25 mph gusts Sunday.