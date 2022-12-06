13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Partly cloudy conditions today with calm conditions, as winds are forecast to remain under 10 mph. Temperatures begin in the low 40s and only climb to the mid 50s from midday through the afternoon, which is about average for early December. Lows tonight drop to near 40°, and as a disturbance swirls over Southern Nevada on Wednesday there are a few spotty rain showers in the forecast in the morning and the afternoon. Thursday and Friday looks mostly sunny and will still be calm; wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and daytime highs in the mid 50s are expected to finish the week. Our next weather system rolls across the Desert Southwest on Saturday and Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and southwest winds at 10-20 mph. We expected scattered rain showers Saturday night through Sunday, and there's a chance that spotty rain may linger into Monday as a cold front delivers north winds at 10-20 mph. Highs will drop from the mid 50s this weekend to the low 50s Monday and the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, which is nearly 10° colder-than-average. Nighttime temperatures will get even colder after the weekend, falling from near 40° to the mid 30s Sunday night and the low 30s Monday night and beyond.