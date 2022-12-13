13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Below-average weather is here for the foreseeable future. Grab your winter coat this morning - we wake up to the 30s around Las Vegas with northwest gusts to 20 mph in the north valley and 15 mph gusts elsewhere. Highs will approach 50° this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny after some clouds exit first thing this morning. Clear tonight with lows falling back near freezing. Sunny weather on Wednesday as readings rebound near 50° and breezes stay under 10 mph. Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday before a mostly cloudy day Saturday as a small 10% shower chance returns to Southern Nevada. Temperatures run below average through this weekend into early next week. Expect low 30s late at night through daybreak, and upper 40s to near 50° in the afternoon.