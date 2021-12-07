13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS —There's a small 20% chance of spotty light rain in Las Vegas this morning, but most of the valley remains cloudy. We start in the 50s and highs today will only reach the low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions and northeast winds at only 5-10 mph. Tonight looks partly cloudy with a drop to the 40s. Wednesday also looks chilly, in the mid 60s, but we expect more sunshine and winds from the south at 10-15 mph. Thursday delivers an 80% rain chance to Las Vegas with thick clouds and highs in the mid 50s as southwest winds hit 30 mph. Friday sees the rain chance exit by sunrise, with north winds up to 25 mph bringing highs in the low 50s. Saturday and Sunday deliver continued sun, but wake-up temperatures in the 30s and highs limited to the low 50s!