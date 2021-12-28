13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning with lingering south breezes at 15-25 mph and partly cloudy conditions. The rain chance is 30% this afternoon as clouds fill in, with snowflakes in the mix on the west and north edges of the valley. Highs only reach the mid 40s today, which is quite cold, even for December. Temperatures drop to the upper 20s and low 30s tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday remains cold, in the mid 40s, and winds will be light, but a round of more organized rain showers arrives and sticks around Wednesday night (lows near 40°) into Thursday (highs in the upper 40s). This system may drop 0.25" to 0.50" of rain in the valley, which would create slippery driving conditions. Up to a foot of snow will fall in the Spring Mountains between Wednesday and Thursday, and with snow levels around 4,000 feet, edges of the Las Vegas valley could also see some snowflakes. Friday delivers a smaller (40%) chance of light rain but it looks dry at midnight as we ring in the New Year. Bundle up, as we'll be in the upper 30s with north winds at 15-25 mph at midnight on Friday to celebrate the start of 2022. On Saturday (January 1st) Las Vegas looks sunny and chilly with north gusts up to 20 mph and wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s, with daytime highs limited to the mid 40s. Similar cold and bright weather continues Sunday, although it should be calmer.