13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky this morning. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50s as calm conditions continue and the sky turns mostly sunny. Tonight we drop to near 40° as clouds return late. Wednesday remains dry and mostly cloudy (high back in the upper 50s) but the pattern changes Wednesday night and Thursday as a 40% chance of rain develops. Light rain amounts are expected. Highs reach the low 60s Thursday as southwest winds hit 30 mph. A 30% chance for passing showers is also in the forecast Friday (Christmas Eve) and Saturday (Christmas Day) as southwest winds continue to hit 30 mph alongside mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid and upper 50s. The rain chance drops to 20% on Sunday and Monday as highs remain in the 50s and winds linger up to 20-25 mph. Wake up temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s across the holidays.