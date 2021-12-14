13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Dec. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We wake up to upper 40s and lower 50s with a partly cloudy sky and south winds of 10-20 mph. Showers reach Las Vegas late Tuesday morning and turn widespread from midday through afternoon, as south gusts hit 25 mph this morning and 40 mph this afternoon while temperatures hover in the mid 50s. A lingering shower is possible Tuesday evening. Valley rain totals near 0.25" are expected, so streets will turn slippery after lunchtime. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s in the mountains, where snow totals of 12" are expected above 7,000 feet. The Las Vegas forecast turns calm Wednesday and Thursday, but we'll wake up to the mid 30s and only see highs near 50° in spite of a mix of sun and clouds. Low 50s are here Friday as north winds hit 20 mph. Low 50s continue this weekend (which looks sunny) after wake-up temperatures continue to drop into the low and mid 30s. Low 50s continue early next week, so this is an impressive stretch of cold weather for Southern Nevada!