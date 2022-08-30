13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 10:00 a.m. and continues for six days, through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny conditions with wake-up temperatures in the mid and upper 80s early each day. Readings zip through the 90s and hit the 100s by late morning. Highs sizzle between 108° and 109° each afternoon, and should surpass 110° on the east side of the valley. Evening temperatures won't dip into the 90s until 9:00 p.m. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid 80s. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or wait until after 6pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is near 7:20 p.m. this time of year. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.