13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022

Hot and mostly sunny today, storms should be limited to the mountains this afternoon. Better chance for valley thundershowers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Posted at 6:02 AM, Aug 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS — It's in the 80s early this morning, with mid 90s developing by 9am and 100° at noon. Las Vegas highs hit 106° today with a mostly sunny sky and southeast breezes at 10 mph. This afternoon, as spotty storms form over the mountains and drift southwest, there's only a 10% chance of a downpour in the Las Vegas valley. The chance is closer to 30% in the mountains. Evening temperatures will drop to the 90s and lows after midnight will drop to the mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday deliver scattered storms (20% to 30% chances) as humidity increases. Highs drop from 101° Wednesday to 97° Thursday. Friday delivers isolated storms (only a 10% chance in the valley) as humidity lingers, with highs again in the upper 90s. Slightly drier air this weekend means no storm for Las Vegas, highs back above 100°, and south/southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

