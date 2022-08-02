13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Muggy weather continues, with temperatures in the 80s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper 90s this afternoon as storms fire over the mountains, with a 30% chance of making it back into the valley. Gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and lightning are all threats with any passing storm. Flash flooding in the mountains is a more likely hazard today. After nighttime lows in the low 80s, highs push back to 102° Wednesday and Thursday as storm chances briefly drop to 10%. The models suggest an unsettled finish to the week, with scattered storms Friday through the weekend into early next week as monsoon moisture picks back up across Southern Nevada. This will keep highs in the mid and upper 90s with more clouds than sun each afternoon as rain falls in some areas.