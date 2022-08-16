13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS — We start in the low 80s this morning with a mostly sunny sky. Las Vegas sees upper 90s to near 100° the next few afternoons. Small rain and storm chances (20%) continue the rest of this week as marginal humidity lurks across the Desert Southwest. Readings drop through the 90s this evening into the low 80s after midnight. Storm chances will pick up to 40% on Saturday as humidity climbs even higher, which should keep highs in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance on Sunday dips to 20%.