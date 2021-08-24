13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise with a clear sky. Southwest gusts this afternoon up to 25 mph as the high hits 103° with some noticeable wildfire smoke. The smoke could be thick at times on Wednesday as highs hit 104°. Temperatures near 105° on Thursday and 107° on Friday and Saturday, more than 5° above-average for late August. Small rain chances kick in Sunday and increase early next week as some monsoon moisture moves in from the south. That will deliver 20% and 30% rain chances in Las Vegas on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Highs will be near 105° Sunday into early next week. Overnight lows range from the upper 70s tonight to the low 80s the rest of the week.