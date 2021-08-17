13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Smoky today with southwest gusts to 30 mph by lunchtime lasting through tonight and tomorrow. Waking up to the 80s and low 90s with a mostly sunny sky. High around 106 degrees. A small storm chance stays north and east of Las Vegas this afternoon. Lows tonight drop to the low 80s as breezes continue. Highs dip to the upper 90s Wednesday through Saturday as low pressure moves across the West. Southwest gusts continue to 30 mph Wednesday but should drop to 20 mph Thursday and Friday. Smoke could still impact the air quality for the next few days. Lows at night should dip to the upper 70s starting Wednesday night. No appreciable rain chances this week, but highs will climb back above 100° starting Sunday.