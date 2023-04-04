13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is still windy today, with northwest gusts to 30 mph in the north valley and 25 mph in the south valley. Temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning feel like the upper 20s and low 30s due to the breeze. Mostly sunny weather early gives way to partly cloudy weather this afternoon. Highs won't escape the upper 50s, which is more than 15° cooler than the early April average high in the mid 70s. We'll drop to the upper 30s tonight as breezes linger at 10-20 mph through midnight. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and calmer (winds 5-15 mph) but still chilly with daytime highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. We'll warm up Thursday (upper 60s) and even more so on Friday (mid 70s) before low 80s arrive Saturday (for the first time this year). Thursday and Saturday will see a few 20 mph gusts. Mid 80s develop for Easter Sunday, and Las Vegas may see its first 90° warmth of the year on Monday!