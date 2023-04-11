13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We expect to return to the low 90s for the second day in a row, but it's a pleasant and calm morning in the 60s and 70s through the commute. Sunshine sends us to the mid 80s at midday with south winds at 15-20 mph. Afternoon southwest gusts are forecast to hit 30 mph as highs reach 92° and tie a record from 2014. Southwest winds linger at 20 mph this evening and tonight, and lows will dip to the mid 60s after midnight under mostly cloudy conditions. Wednesday looks windy (southwest gusts of 25 mph early and 40 mph in the afternoon) and mostly cloudy and in the mid 80s. Thursday delivers 70s (75°) for the first time since this past Saturday, with west-southwest gusts lingering at 30 mph early and 25 mph in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Less wind (gusts under 20 mph) as we warm from the mid 70s Friday to 80° Saturday to the mid 80s Sunday with continued dry weather. Mid 80s continue early next week as southwest wind gusts return to 25 mph.