13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Apr. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 50s to near 60° this morning with fairly calm winds. This afternoon looks breezy with southwest gusts up to 25 mph and a 10° warm-up to near 90°. Expect a mix of clouds and some sun through the day. Tonight is breezy and a bit milder, with lows in the mid 60s and lingering southwest breezes of 10-20 mph. Tomorrow is also breezy (southwest gusts to 20 mph in the morning and 25 mph in the afternoon) and warm with highs back near 90° and a mostly sunny sky. Thursday looks windier, with southwest gusts to 30 mph in the morning and 40 mph in the afternoon, alongside highs in the mid 80s and possible blowing dust. Friday and Saturday remain in the mid 80s with sunshine, and deliver cooler early mornings in the 50s. North winds up to 25 mph Friday will calm to 15 mph on Saturday. Sunday and Monday deliver southwest gusts to 25 mph and 30 mph, respectively, with highs remaining near 90° for most of next week and overnight lows dipping to the low 60s.