13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Apr. 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Northwest gusts to 30 mph continue today, and before sunrise those gusts are close to 45 mph in many spots. It's in the upper 40s and low 50s early, with a much cooler afternoon in the low 60s. It will be mostly sunny today. We'll be either side of 40° late tonight and early Wednesday morning, which is very chilly for April. Mid 30s are possible in some of the cooler valley spots by Wednesday sunrise (like Centennial Hills and Anthem). Wednesday afternoon delivers upper 60s, a mostly sunny sky, and southeast breezes at only 10-15 mph. Wednesday night will be chilly, back down in the mid 40s. Thursday is breezy (southwest gusts 25 mph) and in the mid 70s, with low 80s Friday and Saturday and Sunday. Lows Thursday night through the weekend will be in the 50s. Southwest gusts blow at 25 mph Friday and 35 mph Saturday. Sunday will be calmer, with an east breeze at 10-15 mph.