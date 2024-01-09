13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, January 9, 2024

LAS VEGAS — Today starts near freezing with some high clouds alongside our sunny sky and light winds. Even though it's the coldest morning of the winter, it feels a little better than the last couple mornings due to the calmer conditions. High clouds will increase this afternoon, limiting highs to the low 50s. Tonight drops to the low 30s in Las Vegas as clear and calm conditions cover Southern Nevada. Afternoon breezes Wednesday pick up to 10-20 mph with highs in the mid 50s and a partly cloudy sky ahead of a cold front that comes through Wednesday night. That weather system brings a 30% chance of spotty light snow showers (some raindrops in the mix) with overnight temperatures in the mid 30s. The bigger impact from that cold front will be gusty northwest winds of 30-40 mph on Thursday morning (providing wind chills in the 20s). Thursday afternoon remains breezy (gusts 20-30 mph) with high near 50° alongside sunshine. Breezes Friday and Saturday won't be bad, at 5-10 mph, but it remains chilly with highs in the low 50s and mid 50s, respectively. Each of those mornings begins in the low and mid 30s. Sunday sees highs in the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky, and it may feel chilly if you're outside due to north winds at 10-20 mph. Mid 50s as we start next week on Monday with a few 5-15 mph breezes as dry weather continues.