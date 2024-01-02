13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, January 2, 2024

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts with sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s. The afternoon sees highs near 60° but we'll finish the day with some thick high clouds. Lows tonight drop back to near 40° as dry weather continues. A round of showers comes through early Wednesday, so the morning commute may be challenging as up to 0.10" of rain falls across Las Vegas. Most of the moisture will push east around midday, with only a stray isolated shower possible Wednesday afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the low 50s with south winds at 10-20 mph accentuating the chill. Thursday morning sees a cold front and lows in the upper 30s. Northwest breezes at 10-20 mph on Thursday will bring highs in the mid 50s and a mostly sunny sky. Friday starts in the mid 30s and finishes in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky and lighter winds. Saturday sees southwest breezes at 10-15 mph and increasing clouds as morning readings in the mid 30s only reach the mid 50s in the afternoon. Our next round of rain showers arrives Saturday night through Sunday, and lower freezing levels (around 3,000 feet) mean that edges of the Las Vegas valley may see some snowflakes. Rain amounts look light with this system, although 3" of snow is expected in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. Northwest winds at 15-30 mph Sunday will accompany morning readings in the mid 30s and afternoon highs near 50°, which is the coldest we've been this winter. Monday starts near freezing in Las Vegas, and highs won't escape the upper 40s as north breezes linger at 15-25 mph alongside sunshine.