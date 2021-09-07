13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The Excessive Heat Warning continues across southern Nevada as highs approach record values through the middle of the week. Expect the sunny skies and dry conditions to hold Tuesday evening with overnight lows falling to the low 80s ahead of Wednesday morning. Highs climb to 108º Wednesday afternoon, close to the record high of 110º. The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 9 p.m. Highs relax slightly for the rest of the week, falling to 106º Thursday, and 104º Friday and Saturday. A few clouds mix in heading into the weekend with a 10% storm chance popping into the forecast. Highs will hover near 104º into the start of next week before falling to the low 100s by Wednesday.