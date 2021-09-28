13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Sept. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind continues Tuesday evening as a cold front drops through the area bringing cooler than average temperatures Wednesday before warming back near normal by the end of the week. Expect gusts 20-30 mph through sunset Tuesday, dropping below 25 mph overnight into Wednesday morning as cooler air filters in behind the front. Lows fall to the 60s Wednesday morning with highs struggling to make it to the low 80s Wednesday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Skies clear Thursday and we're back to sunshine with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s through the end of the week. Pleasant conditions ahead this weekend under a mostly sunny sky with calm wind and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.