13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Sept. 21, 2021

The September 21, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 18:30:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —High pressure takes over this week keeping sunny skies and dry conditions in play and helping highs climb back to the upper 90s by Wednesday. Tuesday evening stays sunny and seasonal with lows falling to the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Highs climb back near 97º Wednesday afternoon, 5º above average, under a mostly sunny sky for the first day of fall. Highs hover in the mid 90s through the end of the week under a mix of sun and clouds. A small rain chance (10%) arrives this weekend into the start of next week, helping drop highs to the low 90s by next Tuesday.

