13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusty wind and below average temperatures linger through Wednesday before a strong ridge of high pressure clears cloud cover, calms wind, and heats us up heading into the weekend. Wednesday's lows start in the low 50s with highs capped near 70º, more than 15º below the seasonal average. Gusts to 30 mph are expected Wednesday, keeping fire danger high with a Red Flag Warning for the region. A Wind Advisory is also in play for Mohave County where gusts could peak closer to 40 mph. Clouds will begin clearing across southern Nevada Wednesday, but an isolated shower chance develops for areas to our north as this system exits the region. By Thursday high pressure takes over with sunny skies and calm wind as temperatures climb. Highs jump near 80º Thursday, 90º Friday, upper 90s Saturday, with the first 100º days of the year (at the airport) expected Sunday and Monday under a mostly sunny sky.