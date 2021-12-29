13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Dec. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Light snow in the mountains may spill into parts of the valley this evening, there's a 30% chance that neighborhoods on the west side of Las Vegas see a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures drop to the upper 20s and low 30s tonight under a mainly clear sky. Wednesday remains cold, in the mid 40s, and winds will be light, but scattered rain showers are possible through the day and most likely Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and early Thursday morning. Valley temperatures will be near 40° Wednesday night, so conditions will be wet as opposed to snowy. This system may drop 0.25" to 0.50" of rain in the valley, with snow levels down to about 4,000 feet yielding some snow in Red Rock Canyon, Mountains Springs, and along Highway 95 in Nye County and Highway 93 in Lincoln County. Up to a foot of snow will fall in the Spring Mountains above 6,000 feet. Highs on Thursday will be limited to the upper 40s in Las Vegas. Friday delivers a small (20%) chance of light rain but it looks completely dry as we ring in the New Year. Bundle up, as we'll be in the upper 30s with north winds at 15-25 mph at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. On Saturday (January 1st) Las Vegas looks sunny and chilly with north gusts up to 20 mph and wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s, followed by daytime highs in the mid 40s. Similar cold and bright weather continues Sunday, although it should be calmer.