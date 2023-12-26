13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, December 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A ridge of high pressure building over the area means the Las Vegas region will enjoy pleasant weather conditions for much of the week. Daytime highs will land in the upper 50s and low 60s through the weekend with partly cloudy skies and light wind speeds.

Temperatures will be a little warmer today but remain seasonably cool before warming to around 5-7 degrees above normal through the rest of the week. A weak Pacific System may bring some light precipitation to the region by Saturday with a small 10% chance.

Right now, the New Year's Eve forecast looks pleasant with a daytime high of 60 on Sunday, an overnight low of 42, and a daytime high of 59 on New Year's Day.