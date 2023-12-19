13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, December 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — There's a 20% chance of passing showers today and Wednesday as a weather system moves down the California coast. Las Vegas sees low 60s today and mid 60s Wednesday, with nighttime lows in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions with spotty shower chances continue tonight and tomorrow. Rain chances climb to 40% Thursday (63°) and peak at 60% Thursday night through Friday (60°) as the storm pivots across Southern California into Arizona. We think Las Vegas may see 0.10" to 0.20" of rain those days, making for slippery streets, while amounts near 0.40" are likely in Laughlin and southern Clark County since the system will pass to our south. Las Vegas lows remain in the upper 40s through Friday night. Snow levels will be high this week, around 7,000 to 8,000 feet, so amounts in the Spring Mountains look light. Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon should expect a mix of rain and snow showers through Friday before colder air Saturday and Sunday drop snow levels to 4,000 or 5,000 feet. Saturday in Las Vegas brings a high of 59° and a 40% chance of spotty showers as well as northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Sunny and colder weather returns Christmas Eve Day on Sunday; expect upper 30s in the morning and mid 50s in the afternoon with 10-15 mph breezes. Cold weather sticks around for Christmas on Monday with mid 30s early and low 50s in the afternoon despite full sunshine. Highs remain in the low and mid 50s through the middle of next week, with nighttime lows in the upper 30s.