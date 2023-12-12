13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, December 12, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the mid 30s and low 40s this morning. High clouds this morning give way to full sun this afternoon as highs reach the low 60s for the first time since last week. Tonight drops to the upper 30s and low 40s under a clear and calm sky. Expect north winds at 25 mph on Wednesday as low pressure moves near the Four Corners. In addition to the wind, Las Vegas expects sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Low 60s return Thursday as calm weather and mostly sunny conditions cover Southern Nevada. A mix of clouds and partial sun Friday through the weekend while highs climb to the mid 60s; that's 5°-10° above-average for mid-December. Lows late at night and early in the morning will be in the low 40s during this stretch. A small chance for light showers may develop by the middle and end of next week as highs cool to the upper 50s and clouds thicken.