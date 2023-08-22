13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, August 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Mostly sunny weather in Las Vegas this Tuesday, with morning temperatures in the 70s climbing to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon as humidity lingers. Scattered thundershowers in Arizona and Utah will deliver passing raindrops to Mesquite this morning, otherwise Southern Nevada carries only a 10% chance for a stray shower. Readings drop to the 80s this evening with low and mid 70s late tonight.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Harold brings heavy rain and gusty winds to South Texas today. Large high pressure anchored over the Central Plains will steer the moisture from Harold into the Desert Southwest on Wednesday and Thursday, giving Las Vegas a 30% and 40% chance of pop-up thunderstorms. Highs reach the mid and low 90s those days, respectively. Friday trends dry (only a 10% chance in Southern Nevada) as we return to the mid 90s, and sunshine and completely dry weather send Las Vegas back to 100° this weekend for the first time in over a week. We'll remain dry with lower humidity and highs between 100° and 105° from the weekend through much of next week. Lows at night will be near 80° Friday and beyond.