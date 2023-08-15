13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, August 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's mostly cloudy this morning with a few isolated showers and wake-up temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90°. Mostly sunny afternoon conditions send highs to 103° with some humidity. Spotty thunderstorms are expected to mainly remain east of Las Vegas across Arizona and Utah; the chance today is only 10% in Southern Nevada. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday see pop-up rain and storm chances climb from 20% to 30% while highs range between 100° and 105° and humid conditions continue.

Weekend rain chances climb as high as 60% as a tropical system moving up Mexico's Pacific coast sends abundant clouds and mugginess into the Desert Southwest. The most likely days for rain are Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Temperatures should drop to the mid 90s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday and Monday.