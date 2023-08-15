Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Hot and humid today, a stray shower is possible but not likely
The August 15, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 08:29:12-04

LAS VEGAS — It's mostly cloudy this morning with a few isolated showers and wake-up temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90°. Mostly sunny afternoon conditions send highs to 103° with some humidity. Spotty thunderstorms are expected to mainly remain east of Las Vegas across Arizona and Utah; the chance today is only 10% in Southern Nevada. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday see pop-up rain and storm chances climb from 20% to 30% while highs range between 100° and 105° and humid conditions continue.

Weekend rain chances climb as high as 60% as a tropical system moving up Mexico's Pacific coast sends abundant clouds and mugginess into the Desert Southwest. The most likely days for rain are Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Temperatures should drop to the mid 90s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018