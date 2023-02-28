13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday afternoon, February 28, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures will be limited to the mid 50s today with a mix of clouds and partial sun. Valley wind gusts reach 35 mph this afternoon, 45 mph this evening, and 50 mph tonight. Wind gusts continue at 45 mph early Wednesday and then linger at 35 mph the rest of the day. Rain chances spread across Las Vegas before sunrise on Wednesday, so the morning commute is likely wet (as well as windy, with 45 mph gusts) as 0.10" of rain is expected. It's important to note that snow levels will drop below 3,000 feet tomorrow morning, so west valley neighborhoods could wake up to snow! Some high-elevation neighborhoods on the south side of town may also get in on the snow showers then. Wake-up temperatures will be near 40° in Las Vegas, but in the mid 30s in those high-elevation neighborhoods. The steady moisture will exit around mid-morning, but additional snow showers are expected through the rest of Wednesday, and that's a possibility for all of the Las Vegas valley! Northwest gusts of 35 mph the rest of Wednesday will limit highs to 50°.

A round of heavy snow is forecast in the mountains between Tuesday evening and night and expected to continue through Wednesday, with up to 24" in Lee Canyon and Mt. Charleston, along with 65 mph gusts. Lincoln County may see 12" of snow in elevations above 3,000 feet (including Alamo and Caliente) as well as 50 mph gusts, so travel will be very difficult. Driving on I-15 through Mountain Pass into Southern California will also be snowy and difficult on Wednesday. Additionally, snow is forecast to be heavy up I-15 into Southern Utah once you pass St. George.

It's dry Thursday and beyond, but lingering gusts to 35 mph Thursday morning will diminish to 15 mph in the afternoon as sunshine sends highs to the mid 50s after starting in the mid 30s. Friday looks sunny and calm with mid 30s early and mid 50s later. Partly cloudy weather arrives this weekend with 20 mph southeast gusts Saturday (62°) and 30 mph southwest gusts Sunday (65°). Low 60s should continue Monday as southwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph.