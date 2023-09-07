13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, September 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Expect another warm-up today; highs reach the upper 90s after starting in the 70s. We'll heat up to 100°-101° Friday through Monday. Nighttime lows drop to the mid and upper 70s over the next several nights. Daytime gusts return to 20 mph Thursday, 25 mph Friday, and 20 mph Saturday. Lighter gusts of 15 mph return Sunday and Monday. Spotty downpours may get going in the Spring Mountains Sunday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms develop Monday through Wednesday in the valley. Highs will dip to the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of increased clouds and higher humidity.