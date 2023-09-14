Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, September 14, 2023

Highs in low 90s, isolated showers and storms linger
The September 14, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Sep 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS — Scattered storms are moving southeast across Lake Mead at 5:00 a.m., and a couple small showers have formed in Henderson and Boulder City. They'll keep moving away from the valley as we approach sunrise with wake-up conditions in the 70s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.

Highs are in the low 90s today as a 20% rain and storm chance lingers across Las Vegas. The chance is 50% in the mountains, with pop-up storms by late morning and midday drifting southeast. A weak front slides in from the north during the early evening, keeping a small rain chance going after dark. Later tonight the sky clears and lows drop to the low 70s.

Warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s are here Friday through the weekend, which is a bit above-average. Mostly sunny, less humid, fairly calm conditions are expected through the weekend. South breezes start Monday and last through the middle of next week (gusts 20-25 mph) as a trough of low pressure enters the West. This system drops highs to the upper 80s in Las Vegas starting Wednesday, although no rain is expected.

