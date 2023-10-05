13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, October 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's a cool morning in the 60s in Las Vegas, with highs returning to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Northeast gusts at 20 mph are expected today. This evening drops into the 70s with late night lows in the mid 60s. We'll approach 90° Friday afternoon as sunshine continues and 20 mph northeast gusts linger. Enjoy light winds and low 90s this weekend, with early morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Low 90s continue early next week (the average high this time of October is in the mid 80s). Partly cloudy Tuesday (90°) with southwest gusts to 25-30 mph, before a shift to north breezes delivers a drop to the mid 80s Wednesday.