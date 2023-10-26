13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, October 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s with sunshine and northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. We fall to the 60s this evening with lows in the mid 50s late tonight as the sky stays mainly clear with mainly light winds. Clouds return Friday (Nevada Day) which will limit highs to the mid 70s as southeast winds blow at 10-15 mph. Saturday morning looks calm, but north gusts increase to 25 mph in the afternoon, limiting highs to the low 70s in spite of sunshine. North gusts reach 35 mph Saturday night, when lows fall to the upper 40s. North gusts to 30 mph Sunday accompany sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, which will be the coolest day since early May. Halloween is Tuesday, and highs reach 70° with a partly cloudy sky and northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Trick-or-treat temperatures will dip from the mid 60s at sunset at 6:00 p.m. to the upper 50s by 9:00 p.m., with lows in the upper 40s late Tuesday night. Low 70s are in the forecast through the middle of next week.