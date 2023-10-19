13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, October 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's near 70° early this morning and highs jump back to the low 90s this afternoon as sunshine and calm conditions remain. A drop from the 80s into the 70s this evening, with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Low 90s continue Friday and Saturday - we're within a few degrees of record warm daytime highs and record warm nighttime lows during this stretch. After readings drop to the mid 80s Sunday as southwest gusts to 35 mph develop ahead of an approaching weather system. Big weather changes on Monday as a cold front brings 20 mph northwest breezes, morning temperatures in the upper 50s, daytime highs in the mid 70s, and a 10% shower chance. Expect highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s the rest of next week. Northwest breezes Tuesday may give way to southwest winds Wednesday, but the overall pattern will be seasonably cool (highs in 70s) through the rest of October.