13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, October 12, 2023

Breezy and cooler today
The October 12, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:23 AM, Oct 12, 2023
LAS VEGAS — Lingering north breezes of 25 mph this morning as readings fall to the low 60s and upper 50s. It will feel like fall the next couple days! Highs today reach the mid 70s with sunshine. Afternoon gusts to 20 mph will taper this evening, and clear and calm weather tonight enables temperatures to fall to the mid 50s. Friday starts in the mid 50s with partly cloudy weather giving way to mostly cloudy conditions as afternoon highs remain in the mid 70s. Highs return to the low 80s Saturday, mid 80s Sunday, and upper 80s early next week. Nighttime lows in the low 60s are here Saturday night through early next week.

