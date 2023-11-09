13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, November 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Morning gusts of 25 mph in Las Vegas linger at 20 mph this afternoon. Temperatures near 50° early will reach the upper 60s later as sunshine continues. Cold tonight, with lows in the mid 40s alongside a clear and calm sky. Friday turns partly cloudy as highs remain in the mid 60s but it should be calm for the first time in nearly a week. Light winds continue through the weekend; Veterans Day on Saturday starts in the 40s and 50s before climbing to the upper 60s. Saturday night through Sunday morning looks similarly chilly, in the 40s and 50s. Sunday sees a high of 70° as sunny conditions continue. Changes afoot next week as the storm track sinks south across the West. Look for a mostly cloudy sky starting Monday and lasting through the rest of next week. We're closely watching the chance for rain Wednesday (30%), Thursday (50%), Friday (50%), and Saturday (20%) on account of the F1 Grand Prix activities. Highs will likely drop from the low 70s early in the week to the mid 60s later in the week as the chance for wet weather increases.