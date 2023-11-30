Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, November 30, 2023

Partly-to-mostly cloudy and cool today.
The November 30, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 09:03:42-05

LAS VEGAS — It's in the low 40s this Thursday morning with a clear sky early. Clouds arrive this morning and we'll be partly-to-mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. There's a 10% shower chance this evening and tonight. We'll drop to the upper 30s late tonight once the clouds clear. A cold front comes through early Friday, bringing northwest breezes at 10-20 mph alongside sunshine and highs near 60°. Another drop to the upper 30s Friday night. Highs in the upper 50s are here this weekend with a partly cloudy sky and a return to calm conditions. A milder stretch is expected early next week, with low and mid 60s expected each afternoon and mid 40s in the forecast at night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018