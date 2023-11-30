13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, November 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the low 40s this Thursday morning with a clear sky early. Clouds arrive this morning and we'll be partly-to-mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. There's a 10% shower chance this evening and tonight. We'll drop to the upper 30s late tonight once the clouds clear. A cold front comes through early Friday, bringing northwest breezes at 10-20 mph alongside sunshine and highs near 60°. Another drop to the upper 30s Friday night. Highs in the upper 50s are here this weekend with a partly cloudy sky and a return to calm conditions. A milder stretch is expected early next week, with low and mid 60s expected each afternoon and mid 40s in the forecast at night.