13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, November 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Happy Thanksgiving! Las Vegas starts in the 40s and 50s with a mostly cloudy sky and calm winds. Highs return to the mid 60s this afternoon with sunshine and light winds. Rain and snow showers are possible in Ely and Caliente this afternoon and tonight. Mesquite may see a shower late tonight or early Friday, when the moisture moves east through Utah and Arizona. Nighttime lows return to the mid 40s tonight, and Friday looks mostly sunny and cooler with highs near 60° and northwest breezes at 10-15 mph. Chilly 20 mph gusts are expected Saturday and Sunday, dropping highs to the mid-and-upper 50s for the first time since April. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights have lows in the 30s in Las Vegas for the first time since March. Monday sees lingering breezes and highs in the upper 50s. Expect less wind with highs near 60° and lows near 40° through the middle of next week.