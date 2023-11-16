13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, November 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — On the heels of Wednesday evening's rain, clouds linger Thursday morning with temperatures in the 50s. This afternoon delivers mostly sunny weather, highs in the upper 60s, and calm winds. Tonight looks mainly clear with temperatures falling into the 50s by 10 p.m. and lows in the low 50s. A stray shower is possible Friday (20%) and the chance climbs (60%) Friday evening and night, although it won't be a washout. The opportunity for some occasional showers lasts through Saturday afternoon (60%) but drops in the evening (20%) and we still think it's completely dry Saturday night for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, albeit chilly in the 50s. Sunday and Monday see north gusts of 20 mph, which keeps highs near 70° Sunday and in the mid 60s Monday with mostly sunny, dry weather. Nighttime lows in the low 50s through the weekend will drop to the 40s Monday night through early next week. Daytime highs stay in the mid 60s through the middle of next week.