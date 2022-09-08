13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, September 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Spotty thundershowers moved across Las Vegas from 4 to 7:00 a.m. but we'll trend mostly sunny the rest of the morning through midday. Wake-up temperatures in the 80s will hit the 90s by 9:00 a.m. and 100° at noon. Highs reach 106° this afternoon with a few more storms over the mountains, which will then drift southwest. The chance that one of those storms sneaks into the valley is low, between 10% and 20%. Friday delivers more clouds as Hurricane Kay moves north along the Baja Peninsula, limiting highs to the upper 90s in Las Vegas with a 20% rain or thundershower chance as south winds blow at 15-25 mph. An influx of humidity on Saturday delivers a 50% chance of showers and thundershowers from the early morning through the afternoon, which combines with clouds to keep highs in the 80s for the first time in nearly three months. Sunday heats up to the low 90s as partly cloudy conditions return, but humidity may trip off a few spotty thundershowers (30% chance). Low to mid 90s continue next week, with only isolated storms each day.