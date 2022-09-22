13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, September 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Calm conditions and lots of sunshine are here for the first day of fall, which starts at 6:03 p.m. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s early, will reach the 80s by 10 a.m., and briefly touch the low 90s by mid-afternoon. Southeast breezes will be limited to 5-15 mph. Evening temperatures in the 80s will dip to the 70s by 10 p.m. and bottom out in the upper 60s late tonight. Highs climb to the mid 90s Friday and Saturday, then the upper 90s Sunday through Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure covers Mexico and keeps the Southwest sunny and nearly 10° above-average for late September. Lows at night will be in the low 70s Friday night through the weekend and into next week.