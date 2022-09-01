13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022

Today's forecast is hot, as we're under an excessive heat warning across Clark County that expires September 6th.

Parts of Northern Nevada are under a heat advisory.

The high for today is peaking at about 110°.

For your Labor Day weekend, the heat continues. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see near-record temperatures with the potential to beat record temps, Sunday.

For Labor Day, we will hit a high of 111°.

Stay hydrated, avoid coffee and caffeine, and wear light colored clothing to help beat the heat.