13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022

The September 1, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 14:36:53-04

Today's forecast is hot, as we're under an excessive heat warning across Clark County that expires September 6th.

Parts of Northern Nevada are under a heat advisory.

The high for today is peaking at about 110°.

For your Labor Day weekend, the heat continues. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see near-record temperatures with the potential to beat record temps, Sunday.

For Labor Day, we will hit a high of 111°.

Stay hydrated, avoid coffee and caffeine, and wear light colored clothing to help beat the heat.

