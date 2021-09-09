Watch
13 First Alert Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Sep. 9, 2021

Heat Warning continues, isolated storms expected.
items.[0].videoTitle
The September 9, 2021 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 08:17:16-04

LAS VEGAS —We wake up to a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 80s, but 90s develop by 9 a.m. and 100s by noon. South winds will blow at 15-25 mph this afternoon as highs reach 104° (the Excessive Heat Warning runs until 9 p.m.). An uptick in humidity delivers a 20% rain and storm chance in the valley this afternoon, while the mountains see a 40% rain chance. Lows tonight drop to the low 80s with dry weather expected. Friday delivers another isolated rain chance in the valley (10%) with scattered storms in the higher terrain (30%) as temperatures reach 103°. Highs remain between 100° and 105° from this weekend through the middle of next week, which is more than 5° above average. Breezes will linger from the south or southwest with gusts up to 20-25 mph across the weekend. Low temperatures drops from the low 80s to the mid 70s starting Monday night.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018