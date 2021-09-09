13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Sep. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We wake up to a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 80s, but 90s develop by 9 a.m. and 100s by noon. South winds will blow at 15-25 mph this afternoon as highs reach 104° (the Excessive Heat Warning runs until 9 p.m.). An uptick in humidity delivers a 20% rain and storm chance in the valley this afternoon, while the mountains see a 40% rain chance. Lows tonight drop to the low 80s with dry weather expected. Friday delivers another isolated rain chance in the valley (10%) with scattered storms in the higher terrain (30%) as temperatures reach 103°. Highs remain between 100° and 105° from this weekend through the middle of next week, which is more than 5° above average. Breezes will linger from the south or southwest with gusts up to 20-25 mph across the weekend. Low temperatures drops from the low 80s to the mid 70s starting Monday night.